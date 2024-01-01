Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Newton

Go
Newton restaurants
Toast

Newton restaurants that serve paninis

Moldova Restaurant image

 

Moldova Restaurant

344 Watertown st, Newton

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Panini$13.00
Ham & Swiss Panini$13.00
More about Moldova Restaurant
Buff's Pub image

 

Buff's Pub

317 Washington St., Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Bacon Mozzarella Panini$13.95
Brisket Panini$13.95
DePasquale Sausage Panini$13.95
More about Buff's Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton

Chicken Tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

Dumplings

Turkey Burgers

Cake

Veggie Burgers

Home Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Newton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (717 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1177 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston