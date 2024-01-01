Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Paninis in
Newton
/
Newton
/
Paninis
Newton restaurants that serve paninis
Moldova Restaurant
344 Watertown st, Newton
Avg 4.7
(485 reviews)
Pastrami Panini
$13.00
Ham & Swiss Panini
$13.00
More about Moldova Restaurant
Buff's Pub
317 Washington St., Newton
No reviews yet
Spinach Bacon Mozzarella Panini
$13.95
Brisket Panini
$13.95
DePasquale Sausage Panini
$13.95
More about Buff's Pub
