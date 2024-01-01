Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Peanut butter cookies in
Newton
/
Newton
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Newton restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons
2 Wells Avenue, Newton
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons
55 Chapel Bridge Park
55 Chapel Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about 55 Chapel Bridge Park
Browse other tasty dishes in Newton
Pies
Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Chili
Caesar Salad
Calamari
Cobb Salad
More near Newton to explore
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(14 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1189 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston