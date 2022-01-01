Newton Upper Falls restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Newton Upper Falls

Must-try Newton Upper Falls restaurants

Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW! image

 

Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW!

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussel Sprouts & Kale
Made with kale, Brussel sprouts, olive oil, butter, garlic, lemon juice
(gluten free, nut free, soy free)
Cornbread Stuffing
Made with cornbread, bread, chicken stock, onions, celery, sage, butter
(nut free, soy free)
Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash
Our sugar roasted butternut squash is made with pureed squash, butter, nutmeg, brown sugar, seasonings
(gluten free, nut free, soy free)
More about Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW!
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie image

 

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New England Clam & Corn Chowder$6.95
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock
Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken$16.95
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$3.50
Our yukon gold mashed potatoes are made with light cream, butter, garlic and seasonings - gluten free, nut free, soy free
More about New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
The Biltmore Bar & Grille image

 

The Biltmore Bar & Grille

1205 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Biltmore Burger$16.00
shredded lettuce, tomato,
bourbon BBQ onions, cheddar cheese,
secret sauce, brioche bun
Crab Crusted Cod$22.00
truffled mushroom risotto, balsamic glaze
Kung Pao Brussels$9.00
crushed peanuts, pineapple, sriracha ranch
More about The Biltmore Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Echo Bridge Restaurant

1068 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Homemade Pizza$14.00
Our Famous completely made from scratch Pizza. This is one of the best Pizza's around!! Dough made in-house daily smothered with our tasty sauce then topped with our fresh shredded cheese blend. Add your choice of toppings or choose one of our Specialty Pizzas to enjoy!!
Side Homemade Meatballs$6.00
A pair of our giant homemade meatballs with homemade marinara. A house favorite!!
Wings$15.00
Jumbo Bone-in Wings that are juicy, crispy, and served in multiple flavor options with celery, carrots, and blue cheese
More about Echo Bridge Restaurant

