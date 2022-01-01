Newton Upper Falls restaurants you'll love
Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW!
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussel Sprouts & Kale
Made with kale, Brussel sprouts, olive oil, butter, garlic, lemon juice
(gluten free, nut free, soy free)
|Cornbread Stuffing
Made with cornbread, bread, chicken stock, onions, celery, sage, butter
(nut free, soy free)
|Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash
Our sugar roasted butternut squash is made with pureed squash, butter, nutmeg, brown sugar, seasonings
(gluten free, nut free, soy free)
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Popular items
|New England Clam & Corn Chowder
|$6.95
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock
|Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken
|$16.95
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
|Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
|$3.50
Our yukon gold mashed potatoes are made with light cream, butter, garlic and seasonings - gluten free, nut free, soy free
The Biltmore Bar & Grille
1205 Chestnut Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Biltmore Burger
|$16.00
shredded lettuce, tomato,
bourbon BBQ onions, cheddar cheese,
secret sauce, brioche bun
|Crab Crusted Cod
|$22.00
truffled mushroom risotto, balsamic glaze
|Kung Pao Brussels
|$9.00
crushed peanuts, pineapple, sriracha ranch
Echo Bridge Restaurant
1068 Chestnut Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Homemade Pizza
|$14.00
Our Famous completely made from scratch Pizza. This is one of the best Pizza's around!! Dough made in-house daily smothered with our tasty sauce then topped with our fresh shredded cheese blend. Add your choice of toppings or choose one of our Specialty Pizzas to enjoy!!
|Side Homemade Meatballs
|$6.00
A pair of our giant homemade meatballs with homemade marinara. A house favorite!!
|Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo Bone-in Wings that are juicy, crispy, and served in multiple flavor options with celery, carrots, and blue cheese