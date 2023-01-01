Chicken salad in Newton Upper Falls
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Large Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$5.25
Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens
|Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich + Two Sides
|$11.95
Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish + Any Two Homemade Sides