Chicken salad in Newton Upper Falls

Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

Large Chicken Salad$11.95
Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens
Chicken Salad Plate$5.25
Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens
Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich + Two Sides$11.95
Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish + Any Two Homemade Sides
The Biltmore Bar & Grille - Newton

1205 Chestnut Street, Newton

Chicken Salad BLT$16.00
All white meat, bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, French bread.
