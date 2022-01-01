Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newton Upper Falls

Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich + Two Sides$11.95
Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish + Any Two Homemade Sides
Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken - nut free
Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich + Two Sides$11.95
Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken + any two homemade sides
More about New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
The Biltmore Bar & Grille

1205 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cherry pepper relish, fresh mozzarella,
arugula, tomato, garlic parmesan aioli
More about The Biltmore Bar & Grille

