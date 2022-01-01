Chicken sandwiches in Newton Upper Falls
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich + Two Sides
|$11.95
Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish + Any Two Homemade Sides
|Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken - nut free
|Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich + Two Sides
|$11.95
Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken + any two homemade sides