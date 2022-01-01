Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Newton Upper Falls

Go
Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Toast

Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve clams

Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW! image

 

Thanksgiving 2022 - Newton, MA

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam & Corn Chowder$0.00
A soup factory mixed marriage! This soup is made with seafood stock, light cream, diced potatoes, corn, tarragon, sweet corn kernels and clams
(gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
More about Thanksgiving 2022 - Newton, MA
New England Clam & Corn Chowder image

 

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portuguese Clam with Saffron & White Beans$7.50
This new soup is made with seafood stock, onions, garlic, tomatoes, white beans, clams, saffron, white wine & fennel
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
New England Clam & Corn Chowder$7.50
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Upper Falls

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Ravioli

Clam Chowder

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Garden Salad

Map

More near Newton Upper Falls to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston