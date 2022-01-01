Clams in Newton Upper Falls
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve clams
More about Thanksgiving 2022 - Newton, MA
Thanksgiving 2022 - Newton, MA
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Clam & Corn Chowder
|$0.00
A soup factory mixed marriage! This soup is made with seafood stock, light cream, diced potatoes, corn, tarragon, sweet corn kernels and clams
(gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Portuguese Clam with Saffron & White Beans
|$7.50
This new soup is made with seafood stock, onions, garlic, tomatoes, white beans, clams, saffron, white wine & fennel
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
|New England Clam & Corn Chowder
|$7.50
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock