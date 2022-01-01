Garden salad in Newton Upper Falls
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve garden salad
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Garden Patch Salad
|$6.95
Fresh from the garden, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sweet red onion, Holland red and yellow peppers and dressed with a house-blend dressing
Echo Bridge Restaurant
1068 Chestnut Street, Newton
|Sm Garden Salad
|$5.00
Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion
|Large Garden Salad
|$9.00
Need to feed 3 or 4....Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion