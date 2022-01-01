Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Newton Upper Falls

Go
Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Toast

Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Patch Salad$6.95
Fresh from the garden, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sweet red onion, Holland red and yellow peppers and dressed with a house-blend dressing
More about New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
Consumer pic

 

Echo Bridge Restaurant

1068 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Garden Salad$5.00
Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion
Large Garden Salad$9.00
Need to feed 3 or 4....Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion
More about Echo Bridge Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Upper Falls

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Chili

Cucumber Salad

Rotisserie Chicken

Gnocchi

Veggie Salad

Map

More near Newton Upper Falls to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston