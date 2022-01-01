Greek salad in Newton Upper Falls
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve greek salad
More about The Biltmore Bar & Grille
The Biltmore Bar & Grille
1205 Chestnut Street, Newton
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, crumbled feta, Greek dressing
More about Echo Bridge Restaurant
Echo Bridge Restaurant
1068 Chestnut Street, Newton
|Sm Greek Salad
|$9.00
House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing
|Large Greek Salad
|$13.00
The Family Style House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing