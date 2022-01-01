Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Newton Upper Falls

Go
Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Toast

Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve greek salad

The Biltmore Bar & Grille image

 

The Biltmore Bar & Grille

1205 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, crumbled feta, Greek dressing
More about The Biltmore Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Echo Bridge Restaurant

1068 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Greek Salad$9.00
House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing
Large Greek Salad$13.00
The Family Style House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing
More about Echo Bridge Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Upper Falls

Caesar Salad

Chili

Garden Salad

Rotisserie Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Veggie Salad

Gnocchi

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Newton Upper Falls to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston