Lasagna in Newton Upper Falls

244 Needham Street, Newton
|Take & Bake Pumpkin Sage Lasagna
|$0.00
Made with fresh pasta sheets and layers of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, spinach, pumpkin, béchamel sauce (milk, butter, flour) and sage
(nut free, soy free, sesame free)
|Take & Bake Bolognese Lasagna
|$0.00
Made with fresh pasta sheets with layers or ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese spinach and our homemade bolognese sauce. Bolognese sauce features: tomatoes, ground beef, basil, oregano and herbs and spices
(nut free, soy free, sesame free)