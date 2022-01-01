Lobsters in Newton Upper Falls
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Echo Bridge Restaurant
Echo Bridge Restaurant
1068 Chestnut Street, Newton
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.00
Raviolis stuffed with a blend of Maine Lobster and seasoned Ricotta topped with home-made marinara
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Lobster Newburg
|$8.25
A Soup Factory must-have! Creamy and delightful. Filled with lobster stock, lobster meat, tomatoes, jasmine rice, sherry, and spices. Gluten Free Contains Dairy Lobster Stock