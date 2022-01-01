Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Newton Upper Falls

Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve lobsters

Echo Bridge Restaurant

1068 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$20.00
Raviolis stuffed with a blend of Maine Lobster and seasoned Ricotta topped with home-made marinara
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Newburg$8.25
A Soup Factory must-have! Creamy and delightful. Filled with lobster stock, lobster meat, tomatoes, jasmine rice, sherry, and spices. Gluten Free Contains Dairy Lobster Stock
