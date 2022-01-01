Rotisserie chicken in Newton Upper Falls

Go
Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Toast

Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW! image

 

Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW!

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken$16.95
Made with Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens.
We brine our chickens for 24 hours in an apple cider vinegar brine, we then season with our housemate rotisserie seasoning
(gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free)
More about Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW!
Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken image

 

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken$16.95
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
More about New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
Map

More near Newton Upper Falls to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston