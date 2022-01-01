Sweet corn in Newton Upper Falls
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Sweet Potato Corn Chowder
|$0.00
This soup is made with chicken stock, light cream, carrots, onions, celery, pureed and diced sweet potatoes and sweet corn kernels
(gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
|$7.50
Made with chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery light cream, sweet potatoes, corn, herbs and spices
- Gluten Free
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
|Sweet Summer Corn Bisque & Chive
|$7.50
This soup is made with vegetable stock, light cream, sweet corn, potatoes & chives
- Gluten Free
- Nut Free
- Soy Free