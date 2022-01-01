Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Newton Upper Falls

Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve tuna salad

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.25
White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Tuna Salad Supreme Plate$4.95
White albacore tuna mixed with mayo, red pepper relish, diced red onion, diced celery on top of a bed of mixed greens
Large Tuna Salad Supreme$10.95
White albacore tuna mixed with mayo, red pepper relish, diced red onion, diced celery on top of a bed of mixed greens
Echo Bridge Restaurant

1068 Chestnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sub$10.00
An old-time classic....on your choice of bread comes our Chunk Tuna mixed with a touch of mayo then add your choice of toppings for a personal touch
