Tuna salad in Newton Upper Falls

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.25
White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made
|Tuna Salad Supreme Plate
|$4.95
White albacore tuna mixed with mayo, red pepper relish, diced red onion, diced celery on top of a bed of mixed greens
|Large Tuna Salad Supreme
|$10.95
