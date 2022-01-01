Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Newton Upper Falls

Newton Upper Falls restaurants
Toast

Newton Upper Falls restaurants that serve veggie salad

Christmas Menu- CHOOSE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY PICKUP WITH THE FIRST BUTTONS BELOW! image

 

Please Choose Thursday or Friday Pickup at the top of the menu!

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Vegetable Salad
Made with raw chopped red & yellow bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, sliced carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil olive oil, lemon juice, herbs & spices
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free
More about Please Choose Thursday or Friday Pickup at the top of the menu!
8839a2c8-4f14-440f-bbfa-4b157a0d1dc3 image

 

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Vegetable Salad$3.50
Our chopped vegetable salad is made with sliced carrots, chopped red/yellow bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil olive oil, lemon juice - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
More about New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

