Go
Toast

Newton at The Cellar

Cowboy Chef Newton bringing the best of his Texas Cuisine to Stephenville, TX for a casual fine dining experience meant to be savored, never rushed. Join us in our new bar and lounge, Newton's Saddlerack, for an extensive wine list, beer and craft cocktails!

230 W College St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

230 W College St

Stephenville TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smokestack Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated

BJ’s Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston