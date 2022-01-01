Newtonville restaurants you'll love
Newtonville's top cuisines
Must-try Newtonville restaurants
More about Da LaPosta Pizzeria
Da LaPosta Pizzeria
825 Washington Street, Newtonville
|Popular items
|Quattro Formaggi Pizza
|$20.00
Bufala Mozzarella, Emmenthaal, , Mountain Gorgonzola, Grana Padano
|Focaccia
|$5.00
Finished with Campania Olive Oil
|Shaved Fennel & Apple Insalate
|$14.00
Spiced Walnuts, Fennel, Honeycrisp Apples, Pecorino Fiore Sardo, Cider Vinaigrette
More about MIDA
MIDA
261 Walnut St, Newton
|Popular items
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|GEM INSALATA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, parmigiano-reggiano, pistachio, pangrattato, herbs
|BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA
|$24.00
san marzano tomato, guanciale, pecorino romano
More about George Howell Coffee
SANDWICHES
George Howell Coffee
311 Walnut Street, Newtonville
|Popular items
|Ginger Scone
|$4.50
Lightly sweetened, biscuit-like pastry filled with candied ginger and topped with granulated sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
|Flat White - 8 oz
|$4.75
Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
|Hot Latte - 12 oz
|$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
333 Walnut Street, Newtonville
|Popular items
|Large Frappe
|$7.50
Choose 1 flavor of ice cream.
24oz
|Quart
|$12.50
Hand packed
|Small Sundae
|$7.25
2 scoops of ice cream, 1 wet topping, 1 dry topping, whipped cream.
More about Tri-City Wings -Newton
Tri-City Wings -Newton
197 North St, Newtonville
More about Fuji at Newton
Fuji at Newton
239 Walnut Street, Newtonville