Newtonville restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Newtonville

Newtonville's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Newtonville restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Da LaPosta Pizzeria

825 Washington Street, Newtonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quattro Formaggi Pizza$20.00
Bufala Mozzarella, Emmenthaal, , Mountain Gorgonzola, Grana Padano
Focaccia$5.00
Finished with Campania Olive Oil
Shaved Fennel & Apple Insalate$14.00
Spiced Walnuts, Fennel, Honeycrisp Apples, Pecorino Fiore Sardo, Cider Vinaigrette
More about Da LaPosta Pizzeria
MIDA image

 

MIDA

261 Walnut St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
GEM INSALATA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, parmigiano-reggiano, pistachio, pangrattato, herbs
BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA$24.00
san marzano tomato, guanciale, pecorino romano
More about MIDA
George Howell Coffee image

SANDWICHES

George Howell Coffee

311 Walnut Street, Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (387 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Scone$4.50
Lightly sweetened, biscuit-like pastry filled with candied ginger and topped with granulated sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Flat White - 8 oz$4.75
Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Hot Latte - 12 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
More about George Howell Coffee
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image

 

Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

333 Walnut Street, Newtonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Frappe$7.50
Choose 1 flavor of ice cream.
24oz
Quart$12.50
Hand packed
Small Sundae$7.25
2 scoops of ice cream, 1 wet topping, 1 dry topping, whipped cream.
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
Consumer pic

 

Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant

743 Washington St, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tri-City Wings -Newton

197 North St, Newtonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tri-City Wings -Newton
Restaurant banner

 

Fuji at Newton

239 Walnut Street, Newtonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fuji at Newton
