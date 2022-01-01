Cake in Newtonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newtonville restaurants that serve cake

MIDA image

 

MIDA

261 Walnut St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHORT RIB LASAGNA$27.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
CHEESE PIZZA$16.00
san marzano tomato, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine hearts, caesar dressing, pangrattato, parmesan
More about MIDA
George Howell Coffee image

SANDWICHES

George Howell Coffee

311 Walnut Street, Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (387 reviews)
Takeout
Americano - 12 oz$4.00
Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.
Flat White - 8 oz$4.75
Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Hot Latte - 12 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
More about George Howell Coffee
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image

 

Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

333 Walnut Street, Newtonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small$5.75
2 scoops
Quart$12.50
Hand packed
Micro$4.25
1 scoop
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

