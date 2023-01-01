Chicken salad in Newtonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Donut Villa - Newton - 344 Walnut Street

344 Walnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$11.99
Our Signature Dillberry Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread
Dillberry Chicken Salad$13.99
House made all white chicken salad w/ sun-dried cranberries, grilled veggies, onions, tomato & avocado over greens
Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
More about Donut Villa - Newton - 344 Walnut Street
MIDA image

 

MIDA - Newton

261 Walnut St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$18.00
More about MIDA - Newton

