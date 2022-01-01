Waffles in Newtonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Donut Villa - Newton - 344 Walnut Street

344 Walnut Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Original Waffle$8.99
Light and crispy. Sprinkled with powder sugar and topped with anything you desire
Vegan Chicken N Waffles$14.99
Our made in house waffle topped with fried plant based chicken.
Waffle Benedict$13.99
Canadian bacon and poached eggs on top of crispy waffle. Topped with hollandaise sauce.
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt - Newtonville

333 Walnut Street, Newtonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Waffle Cones$1.50
