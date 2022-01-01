Newtown restaurants you'll love
Newtown's top cuisines
Must-try Newtown restaurants
More about Barnwood Grill Newtown
Barnwood Grill Newtown
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Roasted | Bacon | Scallion | Garlic | Oil | Tahini Sweet Chili Dip (GF)
|Calamari
|$14.00
Sweet Chili Sauce | Cherry Peppers (GF)
|Kobe Burger
|$18.00
Caramelized Onions | Wild Mushrooms | Truffle Aioli | Vermont White Cheddar | Toasted Brioche | House Fries
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Popular items
|Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken
|$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Maple-Balsamic Reduction
|MP Burger
|$15.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Reverie Brewing Company
Reverie Brewing Company
57B Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Popular items
|Beach Buoys
|$18.81
Rum Barrel Aged Imperial IPA (9.9%)
16oz 4-packs
|Banana Stand
|$13.16
Hefeweizen (5.7%)
|Oh The Wonder
|$18.81
Imperial coffee stout aged in Basil Hayden bourbon barrels (9.1%).
12-oz 4pack