Newtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Newtown restaurants

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill Newtown

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Roasted | Bacon | Scallion | Garlic | Oil | Tahini Sweet Chili Dip (GF)
Calamari$14.00
Sweet Chili Sauce | Cherry Peppers (GF)
Kobe Burger$18.00
Caramelized Onions | Wild Mushrooms | Truffle Aioli | Vermont White Cheddar | Toasted Brioche | House Fries
More about Barnwood Grill Newtown
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Maple-Balsamic Reduction
MP Burger$15.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
Reverie Brewing Company image

 

Reverie Brewing Company

57B Church Hill Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beach Buoys$18.81
Rum Barrel Aged Imperial IPA (9.9%)
16oz 4-packs
Banana Stand$13.16
Hefeweizen (5.7%)
Oh The Wonder$18.81
Imperial coffee stout aged in Basil Hayden bourbon barrels (9.1%).
12-oz 4pack
More about Reverie Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Good Old Day's Pizza

19 main street, newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Good Old Day's Pizza

