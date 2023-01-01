Arugula salad in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about Barnwood Grill
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Fig Jam & Brie Cheese Crostini | Arugula | Cherry Tomatoes | Toasted Almonds | Avocado | Thyme-citrus Dressing (GF)(VEG)
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Caprese Arugula Salad
|$18.00
Imported Proscutto, Lemon Vinagrette, Burrata,
Beefsteak Tomatoes, Balsamic