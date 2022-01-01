Chicken wraps in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Barnwood Grill
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Crispy Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Fresh Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"
|$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread