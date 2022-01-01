Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Newtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Fresh Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
