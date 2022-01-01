Chili in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve chili
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Peri Peri Smoked Chicken Chili
|$14.00
Onions | Peppers | Black Beans | Sour Cream | Tortilla Chips (GF)
|Smoked Kobe & Brisket Chili
|$12.00
Sour cream | red onions | Monterey Jack cheese | chips (GF)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|MP Chili
|$11.00
House Ground Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar,
Scallions, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream