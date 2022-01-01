Filet mignon in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve filet mignon
Barnwood Grill Newtown
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Filet Mignon
|$40.00
grilled | mashed potato | asparagus | red wine reduction sauce (GF)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Skillet Roasted Filet Mignon "Toast"
|$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Arugula, Gorgonzola Creme, Grilled Sourdough
|10oz Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
|$44.00
Whipped Potatoes, Asparagus, MP Steak Sauce
|Filet Mignon Cheesesteak
|$19.00
IPA White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Grilled Demi-Baguette