Fish tacos in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve fish tacos
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Blackened Cod Fish Tacos
|$26.00
Sweet and Sour Coleslaw | Avocado | Tomato | Tortilla Flour | Thai Lime Aioli | Yuca Fries
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Crispy Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas