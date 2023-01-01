Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve fish tacos

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Cod Fish Tacos$26.00
Sweet and Sour Coleslaw | Avocado | Tomato | Tortilla Flour | Thai Lime Aioli | Yuca Fries
More about Barnwood Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

