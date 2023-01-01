Grilled chicken in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"
|$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
|Grilled Chicken & Fries
|$8.00
More about Sandbox Beach Grill
Sandbox Beach Grill
48 South Main Street, Newtown
|Grilled Chicken Pineapple Sliders
|$16.00
Toasted Mini Sliders, Pineapple, Red Onion, Mike's Hot Honey Sauce, Coleslaw
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$24.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sunshine Aioli, Brioche Bun