Grilled chicken in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
Grilled Chicken & Fries$8.00
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
Consumer pic

 

Sandbox Beach Grill

48 South Main Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Pineapple Sliders$16.00
Toasted Mini Sliders, Pineapple, Red Onion, Mike's Hot Honey Sauce, Coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$24.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sunshine Aioli, Brioche Bun
More about Sandbox Beach Grill

