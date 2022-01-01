Meatloaf in Newtown
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Smoked Kobe & Pancetta Meatloaf
|$30.00
Topped with Provolone | Chipotle Seasoning | Potatoes & Vegetables | Madeira Mushroom Sauce (GF)
|Smoked Kobe Meatloaf
|$28.00
Wrapped in Bacon | Mozzarella Cheese | Potatoes & Vegetables | Cherry Mushroom Sauce (GF)
|Smoked Kobe Meatloaf
|$29.00
Bacon wrapped | blue cheese stuffed | vegetables | potato | marsala-mushrooms sauce (GF)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Mediterranean Lamb Porter House
|$32.00
Rosemary Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Shaved Tuscan Kale, Cherry Pepper Feta Spread, Balsamic