Pappardelle in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Newtown restaurants that serve pappardelle

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$33.00
Braised NY Strip-Filet Mignon-Ribeye | mushrooms | sun dried tomato | spicy garlic ricotta | herbs | natural au jus
More about Barnwood Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$24.00
English Peas, Asparagus, Lemon Pepper Butter Sauce, Shaved Parmesan.
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

