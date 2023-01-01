Pappardelle in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve pappardelle
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Pappardelle
|$33.00
Braised NY Strip-Filet Mignon-Ribeye | mushrooms | sun dried tomato | spicy garlic ricotta | herbs | natural au jus
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Pappardelle
|$24.00
English Peas, Asparagus, Lemon Pepper Butter Sauce, Shaved Parmesan.