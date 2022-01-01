Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve pork chops

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$29.00
Grilled | mashed potato | veggies | gorgonzola | caramelized onions | cranberry-apple cider sauce (GF)
More about Barnwood Grill
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berkshire Pork Chop$28.00
Cauliflower Gratin, Braised Kale, Hot Honey, Local Apple
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown

Caesar Salad

Ravioli

Salmon

Rigatoni

Lobsters

Meatloaf

Calamari

Short Ribs

Map

More near Newtown to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston