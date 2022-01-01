Pork chops in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Barnwood Grill
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Pork Chop
|$29.00
Grilled | mashed potato | veggies | gorgonzola | caramelized onions | cranberry-apple cider sauce (GF)
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Berkshire Pork Chop
|$28.00
Cauliflower Gratin, Braised Kale, Hot Honey, Local Apple