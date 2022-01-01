Salmon in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve salmon
More about Barnwood Grill Newtown
Barnwood Grill Newtown
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled | Lemon | Dijon mustard sauce | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)
|Half Tray Salmon
|$75.00
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
Pea Risotto, Lemon-Butter Sauce, Crispy Parsnips
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
|$18.00
Cold Smoked Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Sourdough Bread, MP Salad