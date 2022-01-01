Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Newtown restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Barnwood Grill Newtown

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$27.00
Grilled | Lemon | Dijon mustard sauce | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)
Half Tray Salmon$75.00
More about Barnwood Grill Newtown
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Pea Risotto, Lemon-Butter Sauce, Crispy Parsnips
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$18.00
Cold Smoked Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Sourdough Bread, MP Salad
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown

