Scallops in Newtown

More about Barnwood Grill Newtown
Barnwood Grill Newtown
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Scallops Entree
|$32.00
Pan-seared | Spinach | Mushrooms | Asparagus | Grape Tomatoes | Lemon White Wine Sauce (GF)
|Scallop Tacos
|$25.00
Pan seared | creamy Thai Lime marinated | avocado | lettuce | tomato
cajun citrus aioli | buttermilk naan bread | yuca fries
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Bay Scallop Orecchiette Pasta
|$28.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Peas, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Thyme, Lemon Garlic Cream Sauce, Shaved Parmesan, Breadcrumbs