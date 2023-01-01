Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Newtown restaurants that serve snapper

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Bass$38.00
Pan-seared | Roasted Potatoes | Spinach | Grape Tomatoes | Mushrooms | Capers Garlic Herb Saffron Lemon White Wine Sauce (GF)
More about Barnwood Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Red Snapper$36.00
Whipped Carrots, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Everything Spice & Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

