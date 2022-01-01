Newtown restaurants you'll love
Solstice at Home
2948 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown
|Popular items
|Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Tomato Jam, Bacon Jam, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Braised Wagyu Pappardelle
|$29.00
Short Rib Ragu, Pomodoro, Shaved Pecorino, Herb Bread Crumbs
|Parker House Rolls
|$5.00
Pear Slices, Citrus Ginger Butter
Triple Sun Spirits Company
126 S State St #200, Newtown
|Popular items
|375ml Bourbon Bottle
|$35.00
NEXT BOURBON RELEASE IS TOMORROW!
Distilled from a sweet mash of 73% corn, 17% rye and 10% barley, each distillation is hand-cut twice to create a spirit that is well integrated and perfectly balanced. This release has been aged in Kentucky Oak for just over 2 years.
|Create Your Own Nipper Kit
|$3.00
This kit is the perfect holiday gift! Complete with a shot glass and your choice of spirits! Purchase online for pick up in our Newtown or Doylestown location.
|32oz Rum Punch Growler
|$32.00
Made with our 100% molasses based pot distilled white rum combined with pineapple juice, orange juice & vegan grenadine for an experience that will whisk you away to an island paradise. GF
Hi Tea Bar
31 s State Street, Newtown
|Popular items
|Rose Milk Tea
|$4.00
|Mango
|$4.00
|Strawberry Milk Tea
|$4.25
Newtown Athletic Club
120 Pheasant Run, Newtown
|Popular items
|Berry, Berry Good
|$8.49
Four berry blend liquid base, banana, blueberries, and vanilla whey protein.
|PB Cup Lite
|$8.02
Choice of liquid base, pb lite, chocolate truffle powder, chocolate whey protein and vanilla whey protein.
|I Love Veggies
|$8.49
Pineapple juice base, banana, kale, spinach, avocado, lemon and vanilla whey protein.
Newtown Bagel Company
31 Swamp Road, Newtown
|Popular items
|Bagels Half DZ (7)
|$6.99
7 bagels
|Bagel w/CC
|$2.99
|**BACON, EGG, CHEESE
|$5.99
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
573 Durham Rd, Newtown
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Stromboli
|$16.75
Mozzarella cheese, Philly cheesesteak, grated cheese and oil. (sauce is recommended on the side).
|White Pizza
|$16.00
The classic pie with no sauce.
|Sausage and Honey Pizza
|$22.00
Sweet, spicy and completely mind-blowing! The classic pie with mild Italian sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, jalapenos, drizzled with honey and white truffle oil. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
BOMBA Taco + Bar
2930 S Eagle Rd, Newton
|Popular items
|The Yard Bird~
|$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
|Tijuana Tommy~
|$5.50
Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell
|Crunchy Hippie~
|$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
Madara'S Seafood Llc
2150 S Eagle Rd, Newtown
Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown
32 west road, newtown