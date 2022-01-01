Newtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Newtown restaurants

Solstice at Home image

 

Solstice at Home

2948 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Tomato Jam, Bacon Jam, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Braised Wagyu Pappardelle$29.00
Short Rib Ragu, Pomodoro, Shaved Pecorino, Herb Bread Crumbs
Parker House Rolls$5.00
Pear Slices, Citrus Ginger Butter
More about Solstice at Home
Triple Sun Spirits image

 

Triple Sun Spirits Company

126 S State St #200, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
375ml Bourbon Bottle$35.00
NEXT BOURBON RELEASE IS TOMORROW!
Distilled from a sweet mash of 73% corn, 17% rye and 10% barley, each distillation is hand-cut twice to create a spirit that is well integrated and perfectly balanced. This release has been aged in Kentucky Oak for just over 2 years.
Create Your Own Nipper Kit$3.00
This kit is the perfect holiday gift! Complete with a shot glass and your choice of spirits! Purchase online for pick up in our Newtown or Doylestown location.
32oz Rum Punch Growler$32.00
Made with our 100% molasses based pot distilled white rum combined with pineapple juice, orange juice & vegan grenadine for an experience that will whisk you away to an island paradise. GF
More about Triple Sun Spirits Company
Hi Tea Bar image

 

Hi Tea Bar

31 s State Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rose Milk Tea$4.00
Mango$4.00
Strawberry Milk Tea$4.25
More about Hi Tea Bar
Newtown Athletic Club image

 

Newtown Athletic Club

120 Pheasant Run, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berry, Berry Good$8.49
Four berry blend liquid base, banana, blueberries, and vanilla whey protein.
PB Cup Lite$8.02
Choice of liquid base, pb lite, chocolate truffle powder, chocolate whey protein and vanilla whey protein.
I Love Veggies$8.49
Pineapple juice base, banana, kale, spinach, avocado, lemon and vanilla whey protein.
More about Newtown Athletic Club
Newtown Bagel Company image

 

Newtown Bagel Company

31 Swamp Road, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels Half DZ (7)$6.99
7 bagels
Bagel w/CC$2.99
**BACON, EGG, CHEESE$5.99
More about Newtown Bagel Company
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom

573 Durham Rd, Newtown

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Stromboli$16.75
Mozzarella cheese, Philly cheesesteak, grated cheese and oil. (sauce is recommended on the side).
White Pizza$16.00
The classic pie with no sauce.
Sausage and Honey Pizza$22.00
Sweet, spicy and completely mind-blowing! The classic pie with mild Italian sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, jalapenos, drizzled with honey and white truffle oil. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
More about Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
Relic On State image

 

Relic On State

101 South State Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Relic On State
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Newtown Pizza - PA

231 N Sycamore St, Newtown

Avg 4.2 (262 reviews)
Takeout
More about Newtown Pizza - PA
Restaurant banner

 

Nina's Waffles - Newtown

2905 S Eagle Road, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nina's Waffles - Newtown
Banner pic

 

BOMBA Taco + Bar

2930 S Eagle Rd, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Yard Bird~$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
Tijuana Tommy~$5.50
Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell
Crunchy Hippie~$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Madara'S Seafood Llc

2150 S Eagle Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Madara'S Seafood Llc
Restaurant banner

 

Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown

32 west road, newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown
