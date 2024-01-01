Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
Cheesecake
Newtown restaurants that serve cheesecake
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
2124 South Eagle Road, Newtown
No reviews yet
JUNIOR'S CHEESECAKE
$6.95
Fresh Slice of Famous Junior’s Cheesecake from Brooklyn
More about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA
32 West Rd, Newtown
No reviews yet
Cheesecake
$7.99
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA
Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown
Chili
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Salmon
Pizza Steak
Tuna Salad
Caesar Salad
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad
More near Newtown to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(392 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(882 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston