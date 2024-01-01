Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

2124 South Eagle Road, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
JUNIOR'S CHEESECAKE$6.95
Fresh Slice of Famous Junior’s Cheesecake from Brooklyn
More about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA

32 West Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.99
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown

Chili

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Salmon

Pizza Steak

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Newtown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston