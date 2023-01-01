Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Newtown

Newtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen image

 

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

2124 South Eagle Road, Newtown

Avg 3.9 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
More about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Newtown Bagel Company image

 

Newtown Bagel Company

31 Swamp Road, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Tub$7.99
More about Newtown Bagel Company

