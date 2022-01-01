Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
Chicken Soup
Newtown restaurants that serve chicken soup
Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine
203 North Sycamore Street, Newtown
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$6.00
Mildly spiced traditional chicken soup. (GF, NF, DF)
More about Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine
Hi Tea Bar - 31 s State Street
31 s State Street, Newtown
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup Dumpling
$6.00
More about Hi Tea Bar - 31 s State Street
