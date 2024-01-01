Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve garlic knots

Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA

32 West Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 Garlic Knots$4.50
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Newtown Pizza - PA - 231 N Sycamore St

231 N Sycamore St, Newtown

Avg 4.2 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots (4)$2.00
More about Newtown Pizza - PA - 231 N Sycamore St

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown

Grilled Chicken

Cookies

Stromboli

White Pizza

Caesar Salad

Whitefish Salad

Chili

Pizza Steak

Map

More near Newtown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2588 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston