Garlic knots in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
Garlic Knots
Newtown restaurants that serve garlic knots
Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA
32 West Rd, Newtown
No reviews yet
6 Garlic Knots
$4.50
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Newtown Pizza - PA - 231 N Sycamore St
231 N Sycamore St, Newtown
Avg 4.2
(262 reviews)
Garlic Knots (4)
$2.00
More about Newtown Pizza - PA - 231 N Sycamore St
