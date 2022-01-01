Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Newtown restaurants that serve gnocchi

Poached Lobster Gnocchi image

 

Solstice at Home

2948 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poached Lobster Gnocchi$32.00
Lemon Butter Broth, Fall Herbs, Shaved Parmesan
More about Solstice at Home
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria

West Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi Sorrento$19.00
Gnocchi Florentino$19.00
Gnocchi$19.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria

