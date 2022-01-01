Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
Gnocchi
Newtown restaurants that serve gnocchi
Solstice at Home
2948 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown
No reviews yet
Poached Lobster Gnocchi
$32.00
Lemon Butter Broth, Fall Herbs, Shaved Parmesan
More about Solstice at Home
Piccolo Trattoria
West Rd, Newtown
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Sorrento
$19.00
Gnocchi Florentino
$19.00
Gnocchi
$19.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria
