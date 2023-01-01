Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lox in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
Lox
Newtown restaurants that serve lox
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
2124 South Eagle Road, Newtown
Avg 3.9
(53 reviews)
LOX CC
$15.00
GASPE NOVA LOX (TRADITIONAL)
$0.00
More about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Newtown Bagel Company
31 Swamp Road, Newtown
No reviews yet
1 Lox Portion
$6.99
Lox Spread
$4.99
NOVA LOX SANDWICH
$10.99
More about Newtown Bagel Company
