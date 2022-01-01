Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Newtown

Newtown restaurants
Newtown restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine

203 North Sycamore Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Mahi$25.00
Dry spice rub, served with saagwala (GF, NF, DF)
More about Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA

West Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Blackened Mahi Mahi$27.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Newtown, PA

