Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Solstice at Home

2948 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Spaghetti$18.00
Walnut Pesto, White Bean Truffle Puree, Basil Persillade
Spaghetti Squash Gratin$8.00
Creamy Bechamel, Toasted Panko
More about Solstice at Home
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria

West Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Puttanesca$24.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown

Salmon

Cake

Crab Cakes

White Pizza

Muffins

Scallops

Gnocchi

Stromboli

Map

More near Newtown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston