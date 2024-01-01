Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
Tuna Salad
Newtown restaurants that serve tuna salad
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
2124 South Eagle Road, Newtown
Avg 3.9
(53 reviews)
TUNA SALAD
$11.00
TUNA SALAD
$16.00
More about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Newtown Bagel Company
31 Swamp Road, Newtown
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad tub
$6.99
More about Newtown Bagel Company
