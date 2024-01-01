Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Newtown

Newtown restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

2124 South Eagle Road, Newtown

Avg 3.9 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TUNA SALAD$11.00
TUNA SALAD$16.00
More about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Newtown Bagel Company image

 

Newtown Bagel Company

31 Swamp Road, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad tub$6.99
More about Newtown Bagel Company

