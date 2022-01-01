Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve white pizza

Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria

West Rd, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Individual White Pizza 12"$13.00
White Pizza 14"$14.00
White Pizza 16"$15.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom

573 Durham Rd, Newtown

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Classic White Pizza$17.00
The classic pie with no sauce.
More about Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown

Cake

Cookies

Salmon

Gnocchi

Crab Cakes

Muffins

Pizza Steak

Stromboli

Map

More near Newtown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston