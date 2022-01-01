Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
White pizza in
Newtown
/
Newtown
/
White Pizza
Newtown restaurants that serve white pizza
Piccolo Trattoria
West Rd, Newtown
No reviews yet
Individual White Pizza 12"
$13.00
White Pizza 14"
$14.00
White Pizza 16"
$15.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
573 Durham Rd, Newtown
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
Classic White Pizza
$17.00
The classic pie with no sauce.
More about Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
