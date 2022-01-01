Newtown Square restaurants you'll love

Newtown Square restaurants
Toast
  • Newtown Square

Must-try Newtown Square restaurants

Spice Indian Thai Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$16.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, ground peanuts and tamarind traditional seasoning.
Sa-Tay$8.95
Marinated in spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Saag Paneer$14.95
Cheese, spinach, ground spices
More about Spice Indian Thai Bistro
Bright Spot Ellis image

 

Bright Spot Ellis

3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Buttermilk Chicken Battered, Pickle Chips, Chipotle Aioli
Old Fashion Burger$7.00
6 oz Angus Burger on a Brioche Bun, Cooked to Order-
Toppings Available
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
Texas Toast, Cheddar, American
More about Bright Spot Ellis
Teikoku Restaurant image

SUSHI

Teikoku Restaurant

5492 W CHESTER PIKE, Newtown Square

Avg 4.6 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Spicy Basil Fried Rice$20.00
long grain rice, jumbo lump crab, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
Chicken Pad Thai$18.00
wok stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, scallions, bean sprouts, tofu
Steamed Gyozas$8.00
pork dumplings, orange-soy vinaigrette
More about Teikoku Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Fellini Cafe - Newtown Square

3541 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fellini Cafe - Newtown Square

