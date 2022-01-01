Newtown Square restaurants you'll love
Newtown Square's top cuisines
Must-try Newtown Square restaurants
More about Spice Indian Thai Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Spice Indian Thai Bistro
4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$16.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, ground peanuts and tamarind traditional seasoning.
|Sa-Tay
|$8.95
Marinated in spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
|Saag Paneer
|$14.95
Cheese, spinach, ground spices
More about Bright Spot Ellis
Bright Spot Ellis
3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Buttermilk Chicken Battered, Pickle Chips, Chipotle Aioli
|Old Fashion Burger
|$7.00
6 oz Angus Burger on a Brioche Bun, Cooked to Order-
Toppings Available
|Classic Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
Texas Toast, Cheddar, American
More about Teikoku Restaurant
SUSHI
Teikoku Restaurant
5492 W CHESTER PIKE, Newtown Square
|Popular items
|Crab Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$20.00
long grain rice, jumbo lump crab, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$18.00
wok stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, scallions, bean sprouts, tofu
|Steamed Gyozas
|$8.00
pork dumplings, orange-soy vinaigrette
More about Fellini Cafe - Newtown Square
Fellini Cafe - Newtown Square
3541 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square