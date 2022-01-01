Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Newtown Square
/
Newtown Square
/
French Fries
Newtown Square restaurants that serve french fries
Bright Spot Ellis - Bright Spot Cafe & Market
3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.00
French Fries
$4.50
More about Bright Spot Ellis - Bright Spot Cafe & Market
Firepoint Grill
3739 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
No reviews yet
French Fries
$7.00
More about Firepoint Grill
