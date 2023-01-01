Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Newtown Square
/
Newtown Square
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Newtown Square restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Bright Spot Ellis - Bright Spot Cafe & Market
3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
More about Bright Spot Ellis - Bright Spot Cafe & Market
Firepoint Grill
3739 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about Firepoint Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown Square
Curry Chicken
Chicken Curry
Pancakes
Noodle Soup
Chicken Wraps
Salmon
French Fries
Braised Short Ribs
More near Newtown Square to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Broomall
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1107 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(426 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston