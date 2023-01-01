Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Newtown Square

Go
Newtown Square restaurants
Toast

Newtown Square restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Bright Spot Ellis image

 

Bright Spot Ellis - Bright Spot Cafe & Market

3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Bright Spot Ellis - Bright Spot Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

 

Firepoint Grill

3739 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Firepoint Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown Square

Curry Chicken

Chicken Curry

Pancakes

Noodle Soup

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

French Fries

Braised Short Ribs

Map

More near Newtown Square to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1107 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston