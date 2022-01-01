Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Newtown Square

Spice Indian Thai Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, peas and carrot, egg and scallion.
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice, bell pepper, onion and fresh pineapple.
Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Fresh Thai basil stir-fried with jasmine rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic then top with crispy basil.
More about Spice Indian Thai Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Teikoku Restaurant

5492 W CHESTER PIKE, Newtown Square

Avg 4.6 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spicy Basil Fried Rice$18.00
long grain rice, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
Crab Spicy Basil Fried Rice$20.00
long grain rice, jumbo lump crab, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
Green Curry Fried Rice$15.00
wok stir-fried, cognac curry, vegetables, eggs
More about Teikoku Restaurant

