Fried rice in Newtown Square
Newtown Square restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Spice Indian Thai Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Spice Indian Thai Bistro
4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
|Traditional Thai Fried Rice
|$14.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, peas and carrot, egg and scallion.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice, bell pepper, onion and fresh pineapple.
|Basil Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fresh Thai basil stir-fried with jasmine rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic then top with crispy basil.
More about Teikoku Restaurant
SUSHI
Teikoku Restaurant
5492 W CHESTER PIKE, Newtown Square
|Chicken Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$18.00
long grain rice, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
|Crab Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$20.00
long grain rice, jumbo lump crab, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$15.00
wok stir-fried, cognac curry, vegetables, eggs