Penne in Newtown Square

Newtown Square restaurants
Newtown Square restaurants that serve penne

Casey's Public House- Newtown Square - 3529 West Chester Pike

3529 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Penne$24.00
salmon,penne,spinach,tomato,parmesan cjhampagne sauce
More about Casey's Public House- Newtown Square - 3529 West Chester Pike
Fellini Cafe Newtown Square

3541 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne alla Vodka$18.00
tomato cream sauce reduced in vodka
Penne alla Sophia Loren$22.00
diced chicken, tomato, broccoli, light marinara sauce
Penne Puttanesca$21.00
capers, olives, anchovies, hot pepper flakes, garlic marinara sauce
More about Fellini Cafe Newtown Square

