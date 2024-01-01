Penne in Newtown Square
Newtown Square restaurants that serve penne
Casey's Public House- Newtown Square - 3529 West Chester Pike
3529 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
|Salmon Penne
|$24.00
salmon,penne,spinach,tomato,parmesan cjhampagne sauce
Fellini Cafe Newtown Square
3541 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
|Penne alla Vodka
|$18.00
tomato cream sauce reduced in vodka
|Penne alla Sophia Loren
|$22.00
diced chicken, tomato, broccoli, light marinara sauce
|Penne Puttanesca
|$21.00
capers, olives, anchovies, hot pepper flakes, garlic marinara sauce