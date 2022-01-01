Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Newtown Square

Go
Newtown Square restaurants
Toast

Newtown Square restaurants that serve salmon

Spice Indian Thai Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Tikka Masala$19.95
Tandoori salmon and creamy tomato gravy.
Chu Chee Salmon$19.95
Pan-seared salmon fillet, served in a special chu-chee curry sauce, flavored with pineapple and basil.
Tandoori Grilled Salmon - App$9.95
Ajwieen flavored salmon grilled in tandoor.
More about Spice Indian Thai Bistro
Blackened Salmon BLT image

 

Bright Spot Ellis

3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon BLT$11.00
Pacific Coast Salmon, Thick Cut Bacon, Roasted Tomato, Crisp Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli, Rye
More about Bright Spot Ellis
Item pic

SUSHI

Teikoku Restaurant

5492 W CHESTER PIKE, Newtown Square

Avg 4.6 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Set$18.00
Salmon Teriyaki$23.00
Salmon and garlic sautéed green beans with your choice of white or brown rice
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
spicy aioli, scallions (Gluten Free)
More about Teikoku Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown Square

Chili

Fried Rice

Curry Chicken

Chicken Curry

Dumplings

Curry

Pad Thai

Map

More near Newtown Square to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston