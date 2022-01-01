Newtowne Grille

Go
A true neighborhood experience. Family friendly atmosphere with a twist on classic dishes, an extensive craft beer and craft cocktail selection and unbeatable service.

838 Boston Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$12.95
tender chicken / lightly battered / golden fried / sauce of your choice
Caesar Salad$9.95
crisp romaine / shaved parmesan / house made garlic croutons / creamy Caesar dressing
LG Cheese$12.95
sd Hand-Cut Fries$4.50
Chicken, Broccoli & Penne$16.95
house favorite / salad choice / garlic bread
Marinated Steak Tips$23.95
Dom's Famous marinated steak tips with choice of two sides.
~ Dom says, "The Best Tips Evah!" We couldn't agree more. ~
Steak Bomb$14.95
shaved sirloin / peppers / onions / mushrooms / melted American / fresh Piantedosi sub roll
Classic Parmesan
fresh, tender chicken or skinless eggplant / lightly breaded / mozzarella / marinara / choice of pasta
Mac & Cheese$14.95
creamy / 4 cheese blend / Ritz cracker topper
~add pulled pork, steak tips, buffalo chicken, bacon or lobster~
Newtowne Classic Burger$14.95
8 oz. Angus, brisket and short rib blend / melted American / garlic butter toasted brioche / lettuce / tomato / onion
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Location

838 Boston Road

Billerica MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
