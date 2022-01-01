Newtowne Grille
A true neighborhood experience. Family friendly atmosphere with a twist on classic dishes, an extensive craft beer and craft cocktail selection and unbeatable service.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
838 Boston Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
838 Boston Road
Billerica MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Emerald Rose
Come in and enjoy!
Parlor Pizza NEW
Come in and enjoy!
Billerica's Home Sweet Home Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria
Mediterranean Cuisine